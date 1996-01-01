Technical Training Source: TransTours Exhibits, Inc.

TransTours Exhibits, Inc.Onsite Training is currently developing a 40-foot custom Bluebird motorcoach as a mobile training center, which will be called the MTC. This MTC will have seating for 12 - 16 attendees in each session. TransTours Exhibits, Inc.goal is to form strategic alliances with a leading regional firms that specializes in all areas of plant safety and OSHA heath and safety training seminars, compliance, and certification to the processing industry. Additional alliances will be formed with special interest training experts in areas identified by the processing industry, such as motivational and cross responsibility training. TransTours Exhibits, Inc.Onsite Training brings their marketing, nationwide processing industry contacts and mobile production experience to the alliances.

