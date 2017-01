Superior Sealing Source: Xomox Corporation

Trouble-free sealing is provided by the large, full-circumferential PTFE sleeve. This sealing replaces ball and gate seals which are more easily breached and fall more quickly. The two independent sealing systems provide double protection against atmospheric leakage.

<%=company%>, 4444 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242-5686. Tel: 513-745-6049. Fax: 513-745-6093.