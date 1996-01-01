polymer intermediates, chemicals, epoxy resins, solvents, curing agents, dodecanedioic acid

is a global leader among industrial growth companies, and a leader in science and technology in a range of disciplines including high-performance materials, specialty chemicals, pharmaceuticals and agricultural products. DuPont has an unparalleled portfolio of 2,000 trademarks and brands, including many well-known consumer brands.

DuPont sees superior profitability and sustainable growth in its leading global competitive positions. With established major market positions in North America and Europe, the company is expanding its presence in Asia Pacific and South America. The company aims to grow in core businesses, such as white pigments, Lycra®, nylon and polyester. At the same time, DuPont is becoming a major player in life sciences and is rapidly building competencies and product positions in biotechnology-derived products in agriculture, materials and pharmaceuticals.