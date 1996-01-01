moisture analysis, coulometric titration, dissolved solids, Karl Fischer, laboratory equipment, Mark 2 moisture analyzer Source: Omnimark Instrument Corp.

The principle of operation of the Mark 2 is loss on drying. The instrument finalizes on a programmed rate of weight change compared to the actual initial weight of the sample over a programmed window of time. The Mark 2 analyzer is compared to a convection oven, vacuum oven or Karl Fischer titration to verify accuracy and precision. Accuracy is stated by the average of repeat tests compared to the standard AOAC or ASTM reference value while precision is established by the standard deviation of repeat tests on the Mark 2.