Micro Motion, Inc. Source: Micro Motion, Inc.

Micro Motion is the pioneer in Coriolis mass-flow technology, and the manufacturer of the world's leading Coriolis mass flow and density meters. Coriolis flowmeters provide direct mass or volume, density and temperature measurement with the benefits of high accuracy and low maintenance. More than 30 designs are offered by Micro Motion.

Micro Motion is a member of the Fisher-Rosemount group of process management solutions. Fisher-Rosemount is the world leader in control valves, regulators, transmitters, analyzers, software and services to the process industries.

MORE ASSOCIATED PRODUCTS

ELITE® Sensors / Precision Flowmeters -

•CMF010 Low Flow Flowmeter •CMF025 / 050 / 100 / 200 / 300 Flowmeters

•CMF300A High Temp Flowmeter •CMF400 High Flow Flowmeter

R-Series Sensors / General Purpose Flowmeters -

•R025 Flowmeter •R100 Flowmeter

•R050 Flowmeter •R200 Flowmeter

Click Here to Download Micro Motion Mass Flowmeter Selection

Micro Motion, Inc., 7070 Winchester Circle, Boulder, CO 80301. Tel: 303-530-8400; Fax: 303-530-8459.