Kenton C. Toomey appointed Osmonics Vice President of Operations Source: GE Osmonics Inc.

GE Osmonics Inc.ka, MN....D. Dean Spatz, Chairman and CEO of OSMONICS, Inc. (NYSE/OSM) announced the appointment of Kenton C. Toomey to the position of Vice President of Operations.

Toomey comes to OSMONICS with years of experience in process and component manufacturing and most recently total operations responsibility in the water-handling industry. Kent received his Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the University of Iowa. After studying at Keller Graduate School of Management in Chicago, he worked for 26 years at the 3M Company. Most recently Toomey served as Vice President of Operations for DeZurik, a $150 million division of General Signal Company.

"We are looking forward to benefitting from Kent's extensive experience with businesses that have a mix of process and product manufacturing. His experience in coatings, plastics and medical products, coupled with his most recent experience in metal valve manufacturing, is directly applicable to OSMONICS," said Mr. Spatz.

OSMONICS is a leading manufacturer and worldwide marketer of high technology water purification and fluid filtration, fluid separation, and fluid transfer equipment, as well as the replaceable components used in purification, filtration, and separation equipment. OSMONICS is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol OSM.

For further information, call (800) 848-1750; write to<%=company%> , 5951 Clearwater Drive, Minnetonka, Minnesota 55343-8995 USA; or fax (612) 933-0141. Web site: http://www.osmonics.com

