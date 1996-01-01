buffered lactic acid, fermentation, ester, acidulants, sodium lactate, dietary supplements

Lactic acid, its salts and esters are increasingly used in many types of technical products and processes. Lactate esters are a relatively new family of solvents with specific properties. They are produced from renewable resources and are considered safe and are biodegradable. In many situations they can replace toxic solvents.
Their functions vary from that of intermediates in chemical reactions to solvents in ink formulations and cleaning applications.
Continually, new applications are being developed and existing applications are being improved making PURAC and its line of products the source you can depend on.