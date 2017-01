Atlas 2000 Demo Source: Data-Trak, Inc.

Atlas 2000 is our new 'top of the line' flagship product for Windows 3.x, Windows 95 and Window's NT. It is a feature rich maintenance management package offering a full range of capabilities including full networking capabilities, work order generation and management, inventory control, requisition & purchasing modules, service histories, security, ad hoc reporting preventive and predictive maintenance and much much more.