Ancillary Support Equipment

In addition to the main equipment product lines, Matheson also offers a complete line of Gas Handling Equipment and Accessory items that can be used to customize your equipment setup to your application

Gas Handling Accessories: Bench Mount Cylinder Holders - Insure proper restraint of cylinders in the laboratory for safe usage of gases. Cylinder Racks - Secure from 2 to 6 full size cylinders for safe storage of high-pressure cylinders. Cylinder Scales - Provide the weight of contents in cylinders of liquefied gas. Because the pressure in a liquefied gas cylinder remains constant over the use of the cylinder, content weight is the only true method of determining the remaining contents of the cylinder. Cylinder Stands - Supports Number 3 and 4 size cylinders for safe usage. Dewar Flasks - For safe handling of cryogenic liquids. Gas Warmers - Reduce the problems of regulator icing as gas is withdrawn from the cylinder. Hand Trucks - Designed to handle and transport compressed gas cylinders easily and safely over most types of surfaces. Lecture Bottle Holders - Lecture bottles have rounded ends and require some means of support when in use. Lecture Bottle Storage Cabinets - Assures safe storage of hazardous gases in lecture bottles. ThermaCal Gas Cylinder Warmers - Minimizes stratification of gas mixtures in low temperature environments. Valve Handle Lockouts - Secures multiturn valves in either the open or closed position. Wall Mount Cylinder Holders – Insure proper restraint of cylinders in the laboratory for safe usage of gases. Wrenches – Various styles of wrenches for tightening cylinder regulators, gauges, and valves.

Gas Handling Equipment: Flash Arrestors - Safety devices that prevent flashback from occurring with flammable gases. Available in brass or stainless steel. Flash Arrestors are discussed in detail in the Matheson Guide to Regulators (BR-71) and Matheson's the Safe Handling of Compressed Gases in the Laboratory and Plant (BR-11), available in the Matheson Literature Center. Flex Hoses/Pigtails - Available with brass or stainless steel end connections, with or without check valves. Fittings - A variety of CGA connections and DISS connections to suit almost every application. Gauges - Standard gauges in brass, stainless steel, and Monel. Monel test gauges: 6 inches in diameter for ease of reading, accurate to +/- 0.25% of full scale. Digital pressure gauges: provides highly accurate display of pressure in digital format Purge Assemblies - Used to purge hazardous gases from regulators. Available in cross purge or tee purge configurations. Purge assemblies are discussed in detail in the Matheson Guide to Regulators (BR-71), available in the Matheson Literature Center. Sample Cylinders - Used for the handling and transportation of pressurized samples. Available in stainless steel and Monel, in a variety of capacities. Valves - Manual control valves, needle valves, excess flow valves, and check valves.

For more information on the gas handling equipment or accessories, please consult Matheson's Gases and Equipment catalog.

