adjustable frequency drives, variable frequency drives, power controllers, inverters, motor drives, vector modulation

Robicon has been manufacturing power controllers and variable speed drives since 1964. Our mission is to be your preferred provider by combining leading edge technology and superior customer service. From our inception, we have focused every effort to provide innovative, effective solutions to customer problems.

Our product line has expanded over the years to include a diverse range of precision-engineered, electronics-based power equipment and system solutions. We develop strategies for delivery, installation and support of standard and custom design equipment. We provide comprehensive, application-specific solutions to meet daily design changes and increasing system demands. Our team management approach breaks down traditional barriers both inside our walls and out. We take ownership in your project and an interest in your bottom line. You can put your situation at the moment in our hands with complete confidence that our actions are consistent with our words.

Three Unique Product Lines

Robicon's Drive line offers low and medium voltage AC drives up to 14,000 HP.

Our Power Systems line provides power, pulsed for industry and science, up to 25,000 kW, 260 kA.

Robicon's Heating and Regulating line offers standard UL and CSA listed phase-angle and zero-fired SCR power controllers from 15-1200 Amps, plus high frequency power supplies for distinct applications.

