gate valves, surface hardening, metal finishing, metallurgy, chemical processing, composites flanges

is a Houston, TX based OEM specializing in developing high quality and long service valves. We hold over 25 patents and a highly successful track record in the most demanding applications notably where competitor's valves have failed. Our customers span the chemical, pulp and paper, mining, geothermal power, oil & gas industries, and many others. We use cell based designing to customize Noble products to even the most severe and harshest of valve applications. This same method has proven as cost effective in general services.

The latest in manufacturing techniques assures quick delivery of a quality product regardless of quantity, size, or mix. Innovative products and processes has minimized cycle time without compromising the quality. Noble has an on time delivery record without peer. This is no small achievement considering custom design is part of the typical sales cycle and a lot of our customers come to us for high alloys. In a conventional company those factors usually mean a long lead time.

We develop products to last to solve problems, not defer them. To our customers, this means reliability, performance, and low life cycle cost.