Watson-Marlow Bredel Pumps, the world's leader in peristaltic pumping technology, offers the widest range of peristaltic tube-type and hose-type pumps available from any single manufacturer. These pumps have answered thousands of application challenges, including problems caused by abrasive, aggressive, and corrosive fluids. These low-maintenance pumps are ideal for fluid metering, transfer, or dispensing with a high degree of accuracy and repeatability.