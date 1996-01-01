water treatment chemicals, oleochemicals, synthetic rubber, hydraulic fluids, sweetener saccharin, bismuth mining

Solutia offers a variety of heat-stable fluids developed specifically for indirect transfer of process heat. Therminol heat transfer fluids can meet the operating needs of virtually any single or multiple station heat-using system.

Therminol LT - Low Temperature Coolant, Wide Range Liquid/Vapor

Therminol D-12 - Low Temperature Coolant/Heat Transfer Fluid

Therminol XP - Medium Temperature Fluid with FDA/USP/NF Status

Therminol 55- Economical, Medium Temperature Fluid

Therminol 59 - Economical, Wide Temperature Range Fluid

Therminol 66 - High Temperature, Low Pressure Fluid

Therminol 75 - Ultra High Temperature, Low Pressure Fluid

Therminol VP-1 Ultra High Temperature, Liquid/Vapor

Therminol FF Flush Fluid - flushing fluid for liquid phase heat transfer systems.