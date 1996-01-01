water purification, filtration, membrane process, ion exchange, degasification, electro-chemistry, sterilization, chemical dosing

Source: GE Glegg Water Technologies Inc.
GE Glegg Water Technologies, Inc. is a worldwide supplier of water treatment and purification equipment for industrial operations, specializing in the steam generation and high purity applications. Products include reverse osmosis, E-CELL, and ion exchange technologies.
GE Glegg Water Technologies, Inc. has a market leadership position through its:
- GRD2000™ program, A comprehensive CD package that will simplifying the design, specifying and procurement of your water treatment systems. Contact us for your free copy.
- Environmental Products: Dedication to developing and applying the latest environmental technologies including E-CELL electrodeionization (EDI). See E-CELL brochure PDF at
www.ecell.com.
- A track record of meeting and exceeding customer expectations with the world's largest and most reputable corporations. See our WEB site.