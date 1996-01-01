water pumping system,hydraulic cylinders Source: Deluge, Inc.

Deluge, Inc. seeks to design its business so that it maintains a holistic relationship between economy and ecology. We believe we are in business to serve people, to help solve problems, to use and employ the ingenuity of our workers to improve the lives of people around us by learing from the nature that gives us life. We believe maximum profitablity can be acheived through sound environmental practices and strong customer relationships.

A cardinal principle and practice of our new business is to manufacture and distribute products which promote "sustainability" in society as a whole. Sustainability is an economic state where the demands placed upon the environment by people and commerce can be met without reducing the capacity of the environment to provide for future generations: Leave the world better that you found it, take no more than you need,try not to harm life or the environment, make amends if you do. It means that our products do not compete in the marketplace in terms of superior image, power, speed, packaging, etc. Instead, Deluge delivers good and services to the customer in a way that reduces consumption, energy use, distribution costs, economic concentration, atmospheric pollution, and other forms of environmental damage. Deluge, Inc. is based on the idea that our products will actually help people use fewer resources, and at the same time will qualitatively improve their live.