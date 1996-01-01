ventilating, fluid handling components, custom fabricated pipes, polyethylene, kynars, trench drains Source: Plastek Werks, Inc.

Plastek Werks, Inc. is a multi-faceted industrial thermoplastic fabrication company, providing custom corrosion resistant containment for your most demanding environments. Specializing in fabricating custom products, such as structural tanks, tank linings, trench and sump linings, using high performance, engineered plastics. Plastek Werks, Inc. can work together with your engineers or designers to create the products or systems for your unique applications.

The advantages of thermoplastics? Superior Corrosion Resistance; Leak Proof; Adaptability; Reduced Maintenance; Abrasion Resistant; & Extending Life Expectancy.

Our thermoplastic welding technicians are certified and maintain the highest credentials available in the U.S. today, with over 75 years of combined experience.

To offer you the best solution, Plastek Werks, Inc. continues to research new materials, technology, and methods to stay on the leading edge of corrosion prevention and containment.

Above all, Plastek Werks, Inc.'s commitment is to provide our customers with the highest quality products and given assurance that we will meet or exceed your expectations.