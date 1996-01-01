valve actuators, chemical dispensing, diaphragm pumps, water boosting, transfer valves, filtration systems Source: Flojet Corporation

Established in 1975 as a manufacturer of special application pumps with an initial focus on the emerging carpet cleaning machine market, FLOJET Corporation has blossomed into a leading global supplier of small pumps, motors and dispensing pumps for a variety of Industries including Beverage, General Industrial Equipment, Agricultural/Lawn & Garden, Recreational Vehicle, Marine, Car Wash, and the Water Purification market. FLOJET Corporation has been able to serve these various industries due in large part to its unwavering commitment to product innovation and customer service.