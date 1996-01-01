titanium metal products,tubing,ingot,coiled strips,casting electrodes,wire,mill products,rutile ore Source: TIMET (Titanium Metals Corporation)

Titanium Metals Corporation (TIMET), with manufacturing and sales offices in the United States and Europe and an estimated 25% share of worldwide mill product volume, is the world's largest manufacturer and distributor of titanium metal products. TIMET's activities span all phases of titanium manufacturing and sales, from converting rutile ore into sponge, to production of ingot and slab, mill products and castings. Titanium's unique combination of strength, light weight and corrosion resistance makes it an ideal, cost-effective material for a variety of aerospace, industrial and emerging applications.