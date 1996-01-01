Thermatak,EnergyPac,SteamPac,boilers,burners,condensate return systems,heaters,heat transfer Source: The Fulton Companies

The Fulton Companies manufacture heat transfer equipment for use in a wide range of industrial and commercial applications. Fulton steam and hot water boilers, pulse combustion boilers, thermal fluid heaters, and accessory equipment are in service worldwide. Comprised of Fulton Boiler Works, Inc. and Fulton Thermal Corporation, The Fulton Companies are headquartered in Pulaski, NY, USA with manufacturing and sales facilities in Bristol, England; Aurora, Ontario, Canada; and Hangzhou, China.

The Fulton Companies' reputation for excellence begins with 50 years' experience in the heat transfer field. Committed to the development and manufacture of high quality products, Fulton backs up those products with a complete after sales program of warranties, technical, informational, and service assistance.

Fulton provides heat process systems that are fully packaged, efficient, economical, easy to install and operate-all designed with the knowledge it takes to make it the best system for your application.