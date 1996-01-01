Systems and Application Source: Haskel International Inc.

This company can custom build portable to large PLC control systems for a wide range of industries and applications. They have clean room facilities for oxygen and similar requirements to 1000 level clean.

Features: Portable pressure test pacs Pressure, proof, leak, burst, fatigue testing of hydraulic, gas, refrigerant, automotive hose and rigid pipes Pressure and functional testing of valves Volumetric stretch testing of gas containers Helium leak detection of refrigerant and air conditioning equipment Oxygen transfer and pressurization of accumulators CFC refrigerant and Halon fire extinguishing substance recovery and charging SF6 recovery and reclaim from circuit breakers Chemical injection, metering and dosing pumps and packaged system

Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

