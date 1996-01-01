storage tank, pressure vessels, bulk storage, steel tanks, tube coils, fabricators Source: Enerfab, Inc.

ENERFAB is a dynamic multidivisional company which provides products and services to the following markets: a) food and beverage industry, b) chemical / pharmaceutical industries, and c) power / utility industries.

ENERFAB specializes in design engineering, fabricated steel products, food grade linings and field services.

TANK FABRICATION - ENERFAB's capabilities in tank fabrication include different types of vessels for a variety of industries. These products can be supplied to the customer as a finished product or in a knock-down fashion, to be erected by our field crews.

TANK HEADS - ENERFAB has the capability to supply flanged and dished stainless steel and carbon steel heads to the commercial market. Heads are available in all steel materials including aluminum, nickel alloy, AL6XN and copper. We also have special expertise in forming large, segmental heads in sizes ranging from 20 feet to 50 feet, particularly in light gauge stainless steel.

TANK LININGS - As one of the leading lining applicators worldwide, ENERFAB applies its technology and linings to a wide variety of tankage...everything from laboratory vessels to tank cars to the largest field-erected, multi-unit vessel farm.

FIELD SERVICES - ENERFAB has construction expertise in field fabrication and erection that has long been a strong point. Every field project is carefully planned and scheduled by experienced project management teams capable of mobilizing large field crews.