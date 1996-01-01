stainless container,stainless steel,stock pots,bottles,bioreactor,hopper

Eagle Stainless Container (ESC) is a leading manufacturer of sanitary stainless steel containers, bottles and custom stainless fabrications serving the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical, flavor/fragrance nutriceutical, food and electronics industries. ESC specializes in highly polished, small-sized sanitary stainless vessels of 300 liters or less for laboratory and in process production use. As with all of our products, these vessels can be custom modified to meet your requirements-quickly and economically.

ESC is dedicated to creating innovative stainless steel systems for your process. Our highly-trained product engineers and welders can perform a wide range of custom modifications to our existing product line or build a special fabrication to your unique specifications-even in small quantities. As with all our products, ESC's custom modifications and special fabrications come with the same high-quality, sanitary finish and welds that have made ESC the stainless steel standard for small vessels in the pharmaceutical industry today.