sleeved plug valve, process valves, actuators, valve automation, pinions, torque output, vane pneumatics

Non-lubricated sleeved plug valves - in all alloys ½"-24"; extended live loaded packing and severe service fugitive emissions valve designs

Teflon Lined Products - FEP and PFA lined plug valves, full and reduced port ball valves and butterfly valves

High Performance Butterfly Valves - lug and wafer designs; soft seat and high temperature metal seat configurations

Matryx Rack and Pinion and Matryx Vane pneumatic actuators - torques to 50,000 in. lbs. , 90 and 180 degree operation

Electric actuators

Automation Accessories

Xomox is the leading global supplier of a full range of quarter turn process valves for industrial process applications. Xomox manufactures the following valve and actuator types:

Xomox is truly a global company with major manufacturing facilities in Cincinnati Ohio (World Headquarters); Lindau, Germany; Chihuahua, Mexico; Madras, India; France and England. As such products are manufactured to ANSI, JIS and DIN standards to service these world areas with technically acceptable products.