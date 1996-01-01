Semiconductor Services

Source: Matheson Tri-Gas, Inc.
Matheson Electronic Products Group offers services to support integrated specialty gas solutions for the semiconductor industry such as site management service and total management services
Some of the services include:Custom Design ServicesExisting Design Review and ConsultationManual and Automated Source and Distribution SystemsPurificationInstrumentationO.E.M Systems
Services encompassing a chemical and gas management program implemented by the Matheson and Olin cooperation include: gas and chemical inventory management, analytical monitoring and sampling, just-in-time delivery, ensuring the purity of gases and chemicals to the point of use, and collecting and preparing for disposal of all chemical waste from the manufacturing site.
Matheson Gas Products, 166 Keystone Drive, Montgomeryville, PA 18936. Tel: 800-416-2505. Fax: (215) 641-0656.