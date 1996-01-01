Self-Priming Pumps Source: Barnant Company

Barnant Companylex pumps have continuous-duty drives that permit for full-time operation. Because fluid only contacts the tubing, cleanup and maintenance are simple, according to the company. These self-priming pumps can lift water or water-like fluids from up to 29 feet. All models have reversible pumping direction.

These pumps are suitable for applications such as draining tanks and drums, high-viscosity fluid transfer, large-volume chemical addition, and shear-sensitive fluid transfer.

Features include: Variable flow from 0.3 to 45 l/min 1/2-hp, 12-350 rpm continuous-duty drive ±5% drive speed accuracy IP56 rated pump and controller 3-ft of Tygon LFL B/T 90 tubing

<%=company%>, 28W092 Commercial Avenue, Barrington, IL 60010. Tel: 800-637-3739. Fax: 847-381-7053.

