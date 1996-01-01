www.chemicalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

rupture discs, explosion protection, fire detection, suppression protection systems, severe service valving, pressure actuation
Fike is now ASME UD Authorized
Fike Metal Products manufactures a complete range of rupture discs, holders, and accessories for application in the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, pulp & paper, power, and aerospace industries, as well as many others. We are especially adept at supplying engineered solutions for pressure relief, or pressure actuation applications. Further, we provide the most complete range of explosion protection products and services, including: explosion testing services, explosion venting, explosion isolation, explosion suppression, explosion protection field service with factory training and certification for the maintenance of our systems.

Quality
Fike Metal Products is certified to ISO 9001, and is fully capable of compliance with virtually any recognized quality standard, as needed.

Service
For products of proven reliability, backed by people of proven reliability, call on Fike Metal Products 24 hours a day, seven days a week, weekends, and holidays.
Some of our Products:
Rupture Discs
Engineered Rupture Disc Devices
Rupture Disc Holders
Burst Indicators
Explosion Testing Service
Explosion Vents
Explosion Isolation Systems
Explosion Suppression Systems
Field Service
Factory training and certification

