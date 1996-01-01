rupture discs, explosion protection, fire detection, suppression protection systems, severe service valving, pressure actuation Source: Fike Corporation

Fike Metal Products manufactures a complete range of rupture discs, holders, and accessories for application in the chemical, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, food, pulp & paper, power, and aerospace industries, as well as many others. We are especially adept at supplying engineered solutions for pressure relief, or pressure actuation applications. Further, we provide the most complete range of explosion protection products and services, including: explosion testing services, explosion venting, explosion isolation, explosion suppression, explosion protection field service with factory training and certification for the maintenance of our systems.

Some of our Products:

Rupture Discs

Engineered Rupture Disc Devices

Rupture Disc Holders

Burst Indicators

Explosion Testing Service

Explosion Vents

Explosion Isolation Systems

Explosion Suppression Systems

Field Service

Factory training and certification

