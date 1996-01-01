robotics, equipment sales, Fibercam, crawlers, remote viewing, endoscopes Source: Everest VIT, Inc.

Remote viewing is what we do. Our products and services allow customers to look inside the components and infrastructure of their industrial facility in order to inspect, diagnose and solve problems. Remote visual inspections routinely provide cost savings to our customers by avoiding or reducing facility down-time due to component disassembly, equipment failure, or excavation of pipes and conduits. It also allows for quick and easy access to hazardous areas. VIT is committed to providing our customers with the very best capability at cost effective prices.

Emergency service, same-day delivery and 24-hour staffing are just a few of the ways VIT can be responsive to your unique needs. Sixteen years of wide-ranging industrial and commercial experience enables our technicians and equipment to satisfy the demands of many applications. All of our service and training procedures revolve around safety for an accident-free inspection. We guarantee quality in our products and services that will meet or exceed your expectations, it is our commitment to customer satisfaction and product innovation that drives everything we do.