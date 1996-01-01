pumping solutions, mag-drive pumps, silicon carbide, twisted vanes, centrigugal pumps, zero emissions, hydrofluoric acid Source: Ansimag Incorporated

ANSIMAG, Incorporated, produces magnetically driven centrifugal pumps. Exceptionally innovative, the ANSIMAG Pump Family features a remarkably simple design. All wetted parts are non-metallic to handle a wide range of corrosives and solvents up to 250°F (121°C) without corrosion. An innovative rear casing generates no eddy currents thus eliminating the heat generation and energy costs. And because ANSIMAG pumps are magnetically driven and seal-less, there are no leaks, no emissions, no costly seal maintenance - no problems.

ANSIMAG pumps meet B73.1 ANSI-dimensional standards so all of our pumps can easily replace existing pumps without expensive pipe changes. ISO 2858 and JIS standards are also available.