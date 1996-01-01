Proco Products, Inc. Source: Proco Products, Inc.

Proco Products, Inc. (PROCO) headquartered in Stockton, California is a leading manufacturer and marketer of rubber, metal, PFA/PTFE and fabric expansion joints. The Water/Wastewater Industry is a major market segment for PROCO's quality expansion joint products. Our $1.7M inventory of expansion joints means same day shipment from order placement! Contact us by email (sales@procoproducts.com), by FAX (209-943-0242), by toll free phone (800-344-3246 USA/Canada) or by local/international phone (209-943-6088) for information, price and availability of products requested.