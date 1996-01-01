process machinery, agglomerators, thermal reactors, size reduction equipment, crystallizers, heat exchangers, batch mixers Source: Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems

Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems, an ISO 9001 certified facility, is a single source provider of integrated powder and particle processing systems. Its broad base of products and technologies covers size reduction, agglomeration, compaction, drying, blending, mixing, classification, powder analysis, and hygienic weighing and filling. Hosokawa's brand names of Alpine®, Bepex, Mikro, Micron, Vrieco-Nauta®, Majac®, and Stott are known to provide value-added technology to your operation. Hosokawa Micron Powder Systems is a member of the Hosokawa Micron Group, responding to global needs through and emphasis on materials science and engineering.