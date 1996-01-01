Pressure measurement, indicators, gauges, sensors, transmitters, transducers, vacuum instruments, Source: Viatran Corporation

Founded in 1965, Viatran Corporation is a leading designer and manufacturer of pressure measurement products for a wide variety of markets and applications. As an Invensys company, Viatran offers the resources of a single source supplier to assist customers in competing in today's global marketplace. These include state-of-the-art design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities, as well as an integrated quality system that has been certified to ISO 9001 standards. Viatran also meets or exceeds international quality standards and various certifications for multiple industries.

The company's full line of high performance pressure measurement products include technologies ranging from variable capacitance and bonded foil strain gage to silicon piezoresistive and ceramic piezoresistive.

The diverse product line offers solutions in the oil and gas marketplace for applications such as rig safety, fracturing, coiled tubing, well head, remote RTU, solar power and sub-sea applications. A comprehensive network of experienced Viatran representatives enable quick and efficient response to customer needs.

