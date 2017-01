Power and Propulsion Systems Analysis 1.1 Source: Engineering Software

This program calculates thermodynamic and transport properties of gaseous, liquid, and solid species (TP, HP and SP), according to U.S. customary and international units. The user can analyze power cycles (Carnot, Brayton, Rankine, Otto, and Diesel), power cycle components and processes (compression, combustion, and expansion), and compressible flow (velocity of sound, Mach number, stagnation and static properties, nozzle, normal shock, diffuser, and thrust).