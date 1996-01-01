pneumatic conveying equipment, rotary positive blowers, vacuum pumps, universal blowers, centrifugal compressors, aerators Source: DMD-Roots DIVISION, Dresser Equipment Group, Inc.

Roots Division, Dresser Equipment Group, Inc. The Dresser Equipment Group, Inc.'s Roots Division, whose history spans 145 years, provides its worldwide customers with products that include rotary displacement blowers with flows to 60,000 CFM, and an engineered line of centrifugal compressors with flows from 4000 CFM to 300,000 CFM. Roots products assure proven, dependable and economical performance in thousands of applications throughout the world. They are produced in ISO 9001 certified manufacturing facilities in Connersville, Indiana and in Huddersfield, United Kingdom. The Division's website can be accessed at http://www.rootsblower.com.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL), Dresser Equipment Group offers you truly integrated design, equipment supply, installation and operation capabilities for your air and gas transmission system. We have the world's broadest array of equipment and services-everything you need for handling air and gases, plus a dedicated focus on finding, extracting, processing, and delivering natural gas. Globally established in over 120 countries, we help you enter new markets quickly and efficiently.

Halliburton Company is the world's largest diversified energy services, engineering, equipment, maintenance and construction company. The company's website can be accessed at http://www.halliburton.com.