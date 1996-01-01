pipeline simulations, equipment sizing, SiNET, CHEMPRO, SD conversions, DIPPR Source: EPCON International

Engineer's Aide SiNET 5, the flagship software program of EPCON International is relied upon by leading chemical and petrochemical companies worldwide including BASF, Dow Chemical, Procter & Gamble, and Shell Oil, with over 10,000 users worldwide - now combining Engineering Intelligence with advanced pipeline network analysis and CostPlus detailed equipment cost analysis. The patented SmartDraw-3 Process Designer offers an unlimited workspace to handle thousands of nodes and pipelines for liquid, compressible gas, and two-phase systems using the comprehensive AIChE DIPPR 911 and PHYSIO databases. From the SiNET Home Page, select a wide array of sizing and analysis programs to design, optimize, and troubleshoot process systems. Automatically size pipelines, pumps, valves, and flowmeters for an entire system based on user specified criteria. Import and export data with other third party software including ASPEN PLUS®, HTRI, and CadPipe. Engineer's Aide SiNET STD analyzes both liquid and compressible gas systems. Both the PRC and XLC versions analyze multi-component mixtures with up to 20 pure and 20 pseudo components. CostPlus is included in the PRC & XLC versions and provides quotation quality equipment cost estimates for optimization of process system designs. SiNET XLC adds two-phase flow analysis with flash calculations along with the Pressure Vessel/Tank Sizing program. The XLC version also utilizes the expanded PHYSIO Plus™ and AIChE DIPPR® 911 Databases of over 2000 components with extended thermodynamic models and methods. The advanced features of SiNET XLC allow for accurate prediction of condensation and flashing within piping systems, determination of vapor pressure of multi-component mixtures for prediction of pump cavitation, and comprehensive non-isothermal analysis.