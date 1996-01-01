pinch valves, squeeze valves, expansion joints, pressure filters, actuators, rubber fittings Source: Larox Flowsys Oy

Larox Flowsys Oy specializes in the development, manufacture and sales of pinch valve technology and equipment. Larox valves are supplied worlwide to a variety of businesses. The major customers are active in mining and minerals processing, wood processing, chemicals, effluent treatment and process water treatment. The objective of Larox's valve business is to solve shut-off and control problems in customers' process pipelines by applying pinch valve technology. The company systematically searches for applications where pinch valves outperform other valve solutions.

Larox pinch valves are specialty products. A Larox valve differs from competing valves in terms of its superior quality, excellent wear resistance, tightness and anti-jamming properties. Other distinct features of Larox valves include their wide range of applications and products and extensive network of sales representatives.