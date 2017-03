PetroChem Expo Source: The Chem Show

Since 1915, The CHEMSHOW has been the CPI professionals' single best resource for new products, new ideas and new services. It's a hands-on, interactive event that showcases a wide spectrum of emerging technologies.

This unique industry forum creates a dynamic marketing environment unequaled in size and scope by any other process industry event.

With nearly all 185,000 square feet of exhibit space sold out, this year's 48th CHEMSHOW is well on its way to another record breaking event. Attendance is estimated to reach 26,000 visitor and exhibitor personnel from 46 countries. A total of more than 900 exhibitors from 11 countries will be showcasing several hundred new products.