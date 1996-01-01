OSECO Source: OSECO, Inc. (Oklahoma Safety Equipment Company)

OSECO manufactures rupture disks, rupture panels and other pressure relief products in a climate controlled, state-of-the-art facility. Computerized load cells are used in the manufacture of our high performance rupture disks. These load cells provide controllable feed-back that enables OSECO to control scoring depths to millionths of an inch.

OSECO is the only rupture disk manufacturer that utilizes an in-house, 5 axis laser. Our laser enables us to do "same-day" emergency service on rupture panels.