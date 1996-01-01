optical monitors, suspended solids, wastewater treatment, spectrophotometers, dewatering, turbidity

manufactures inline monitors and analyzers for the measurement of liquid concentration, color, and turbidity.

The range consists of instrumentation for solids concentration, turbidity, ultraviolet (UV) analysis, visible light (VIS) colorimetry and near infrared (NIR) analysis.

Typical applications include the monitoring of milk separation, filtration monitoring, monitoring for protein loss, and liquid color. Wastewater solids concentration and waste stream contamination are typical downstream measurements.

All systems can be produced in a sanitary design, utilizing high-grade traceable materials and are suitable for CIP and SIP procedures.

Wedgewood equipment easily adapts to the needs of the plant. All of our systems are rated to NEMA4/IP66, allowing them to be used in wet and washdown areas. Our custom engineering group can undertake projects to package and configure instruments to customers' specific requirements.

Wedgewood's operations are located in San Carlos, California. Our goals is to work with our customers and clients to provide measurement solutions as your "partner in online process measurement".