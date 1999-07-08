New Polyester-Based Fiber Offers 'Smart' Response to Stress

New fiber will provide a safer fabric for seatbelts and other restraints

Contents

Safer Seatbelts

New Process Technology

AlliedSignal Performance Fibers (Morristown, NJ)—a market leader in polyester-based fibers for seatbelts—has a new fiber that it says will better address the needs of automotive manufacturers. The material, called Securus fiber, is itself a new type of polymer, a polyester-caprolactone block copolymer, which AlliedSignal has trademarked as Pelco. In addition, AlliedSignal developed a new reactive-extrusion process in which the monomers are combined in the extrusion process.

In the short term, AlliedSignal has begun marketing the fiber to the subcontractors that make seatbelt assemblies for automakers worldwide. The company expects to sell $10 million worth in 2000, and has installed sufficient capacity to produce 2 million lb/yr in Moncure, NC. Over the next five years, it hopes to build up a $100-million/yr business, providing the polymer in fiber or film form for various restraining or strapping applications.

Safer Seatbelts (back to top)

The new fiber is AlliedSignal's response to the industry's decade-long search for seatbelts that work more safely with decelerating airbags in a vehicle crash, according to Fred Festa, VP and GM of the company's Performance Fibers business. While seatbelts have been clearly demonstrated to save lives in vehicular collisions, the sudden deceleration when an occupant impacts the belt can create high enough loads to cause injury.

Auto manufacturers have been developing a mechanical means of stepping down the load; the basic device is called a constant-force retractor (CFR). With the Securus fiber, which is designed to stretch semi-elastically under similar loads, AlliedSignal believes that it can offer an alternative to the CFR that is 25% less expensive, and is reusable within certain load limits. The fiber is projected to sell at roughly twice the price of conventional polyester, which is around $1.50-1.75/lb.

Spools of Securus fiber, the new PET-caprolactone block copolymer, are being dressed for shipment at the company's Moncure, NC, facility.

"We call Securus fiber the 'smart response' fiber," said Greg Rogowski, marketing manager for the business. Seatbelts made with patented Securus fiber deliver a three-step restraint reaction during a crash. First, they hold occupants in position at impact. Then, the fibers relax or stretch as needed to limit the force imposed on the occupant, complementing the deflating action of the airbag and allowing the occupants' bodies to decelerate. Finally, their high-strength comes back into play, helping to prevent impact with the car's interior. AlliedSignal says that the CFRs being developed today are designed to engage when the belt load reaches 1,000 lb of force; the Securus fiber engages at 400 lb, but the high strength of the fiber prevents it from breaking at the loads that U.S. regulations require (5,000 lb) in any type of seatbelt.

New Process Technology (back to top)

According to company patent literature, AlliedSignal plans to make the fiber in a reactive extrusion process, using conventional twin-screw, corotating extruders. PET pellets are fed in at the front end and liquefied under pressure. Then, liquid caprolactone is introduced, along with a catalyst-tin octoate being one of the preferred materials. The reaction proceeds at around 260°C. Polymerization occurs for several minutes, and the mix is devolatilized and fed into the extruder. Finished fiber comes out of the machine's spinnerets. The fibers are woven by conventional procedures to make the belting material.

For more information: AlliedSignal Performance Fibers Tel: 800 695 5969.