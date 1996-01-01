www.chemicalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

mist eliminators, injection molding, flow rates, distillation trays, vapor distribution, structured packings

Source: Koch-Glitsch Mass Transfer Technology
mist eliminators, injection molding, flow rates, distillation trays, vapor distribution, structured packings

Koch-Glitsch, Inc. provides process solutions worldwide for the refining, chemical, petrochemical, and hydrocarbon processing industries. Use our Data Sheets to tell us about your specific application and to request a quotation.

MASS TRANSFER TECHNOLOGY

Koch-Glitsch is the global leader in providing process solutions using mass transfer technology. Products and services include distillation trays, structured and random tower packings, column internals, replacement hardware and field installation services.

Koch-Glitsch has engineering, sales and manufacturing locations strategically located around the world to serve customers. Koch-Glitsch uses state-of-the-art design tools and technologically advanced manufacturing processes to build its precision mass transfer equipment to meet customer needs and schedules.

Product offerings include:
  • Koch-Glitsch Valve Trays
  • High Performance Trays
  • High Capacity Random Packings
  • Structured Packing
  • Grid Structured Packing
  • Packed Tower Internals
  • Static Mixing Equipment (Koch-Glitsch Mixing & Reaction Technology)
  • Mist Eliminators (Koch-Otto York)
  • Acid-Proof Equipment (Knight Division)
  • Koch-Glitsch Field Services
  • Distillation Pilot Plant
  • Reaction with Distillation (RWD) Technology

    Copyright © 1996-2017 VertMarkets, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Terms of Use. Privacy Statement.