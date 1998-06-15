MINEQL+ 4.0 for Windows Source: Environmental Research Software

MINEQL+ is a full-featured program that allows you to create your own chemical equilibrium model. Access all thermodyanmic data prior to running calculations. See output in graphical (logC-pH, ion distribution, solubility, etc.), tabular or report formats. View output data from any perspective and extract it to 3rd party software. Allows automatic processing of field data or creation of systhetic titrations. Uses the MINTEQA2 thermodynamic data for full compatibility with EPA standards. Address chemical complexation, precipitation of solids, adsoprtion or redox.