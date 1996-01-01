medical device, process development, phamaceutics, nutraceuticals, biotechnology, ISPE



INTERPHEX California

September 13-14, 2001

Long Beach Convention Center, Long Beach CA

INTERPHEX California is a unique trade show and conference strategically positioned to focus on California's fast-growing nutritional, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. To meet and address the education needs of professionals engaged in development, manufacturing and packaging in the above mentioned industries, the event offers a two-day conference program.

Both INTERPHEX and INTERPHEX California are sponsored by ISPE and the Leading Global Society for Healthcare Technology Professionals.

For more information please contact:

Tim Sullivan

383 Main Avenue

Norwalk, Connecticut 06851

United States

Phone: (203) 840-5481

E-mail: tsullivan@reedexpo.com

March 20-22, 2001

Pennsylvania Center, Philadelphia, PA

INTERPHEX, the world's largest and longest-running pharmaceutical industry event, brings the entire industry together under one roof for education, innovation, and networking.

A broad-based global event, it provides information and solutions for the entire development process, from drug discovery through manufacturing.

The INTERPHEX 2001 exhibits showcase innovative solutions from more than 850 of the world's leading suppliers.

The highly respected INTERPHEX conference features more than 75 application oriented, problem solving seminars and workshops organized into 16 tracks.

INTERPHEX has earned the support and participation of the industry's most important suppliers, the most influential professional associations, leading publications, and many thousands of motivated industry professionals.

For more information please contact:

383 Main Avenue

Norwalk, Connecticut 06851

United States

Phone: (888) 334-8704 or (203) 840-5648

E-mail: inquiry@interphex.reedexpo.com