mccanna,marpac,mccannaseal,mccannaflo,e790,e325,diaphragm,top entry,cryogenic,titanium Source: McCanna, Inc.

Driven by the many challenging demands of today's process industries, McCANNA's name is synonymous with quality, performance and reliability. On the strength of investments in advance manufacturing technology and an ISO 9001 registered quality system, innovation and versatility of design have made McCANNA the leader in valves for severe service applications.

Founded in 1870 in Chicago as the Northside Brass Works, McCANNA has dedicated itself to the design and in-house production of the finest, most reliable industrial valves available. From the introduction of the McCANNA Diaphragm Valve in 1931 to the invention of the patented McCANNASEAL Top Entry Ball Valve in 1959, McCANNA continues to anticipate the customer's needs and the markets' trends.

With an ever evolving corporate landscape, McCANNA brought the MARPAC line of quality flange and 3-piece ball valves into the fold thus expanding its presence in applications such as, but not limited to: Pulp and paper; Oil and gas; Iron and steel; Hydraulics, and Industrial Paint Finishing.