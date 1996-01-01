www.chemicalonline.com

Company Profile | January 1, 1996

mass transfer, catalytic products, heat transfer, fractionation trays, catalytic carriers, guard bed materials

Saint-Gobain NorPro is a world leader in the design and supply of mass transfer and custom catalytic products for the chemical, petrochemical and refining industries.

We offer high-performance and standard tower packings, internals and fractionation trays in a broad range of metal, plastic and ceramic materials. Our technically-advanced catalytic products include custom catalyst carriers, guard bed media and bed supports. No matter what your process needs, we have the right products in the right materials for optimal performance and long service life.

Trademarked Products:

  • Denstone® catalyst bed support media
  • IMTP® random packing
  • Intalox® high performance structured packing and internals, available in metal and plastic materials
  • Intalox® Snowflake plastic packing
  • Macro Trap™ guard bed media
  • Provalve® low-maintenance trays, available in metal and plastic materials
  • Super Intalox® saddles, available in ceramic and plastic materials
  • Ty-Pak® ceramic heat sink media

