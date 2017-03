manufacturer,pollution market,pollution controls,industrial,municipal markets,odor Source: Thermatrix Inc.

is the premier manufacturer of the flameless thermal oxidizer (FTO), a patented VOC abatement technology which achieves 99.99% DRE on contaminated fume streams. Thermatrix provides turnkey VOC abatement solutions for a wide range of industrial applications. The complete product line also includes VOC adsorption, traditional flame based and catalytic technologies.