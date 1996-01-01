L Seris,C Series,series 4000,series 6000,Series 7000,Series 8000,ST Series,HD Series Source: Tuthill Pump Division

Formed in 1927 to manufacture and market the internal gear pump, Tuthill Pump has refined this proven design to become an industry leader with the L and C Series of rotary gear pumps.

A wide variety of Tuthill pumps have been introduced through the years: HD Process Pumps for the most demanding applications, low cost, reliable 4000 Series Pumps, Series 6000, 7000, 8000 Magnetically coupled sealless pumps when seal leakage cannot be tolerated, the ST Series larger capacity modular design internal gear pumps, and Accutrol Metering Pumps.