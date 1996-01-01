Husky,cast feet mounting,air-powered,leak-proof,stainless steel diaphragm,remote solenoid,chemical,cartridge-style air valve,dosing,waste fluid Source: Graco Inc.

Graco's Husky air-operated diaphragm pumps with flow ranges of 3 to 275 gpm are at the leading edge of industrial technology. These positive displacement, self-priming pumps are constructed of the highest quality materials and provide smooth, reliable flow even under the toughest conditions.

One of the key features of the Husky pump line is the unique design of the patented air valve. Instead of a typical spool valve, Husky pumps have a traditional Graco slide valve with a closed-center design. This design makes the Husky a completely stall-free pump--even at low pressure--and guarantees high performance and reliablity even with highly abrasive or viscous material.