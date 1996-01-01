Huntsman Corporation Source: Huntsman Corporation

The Huntsman roots date back to 1970 and the formation of Huntsman Container Corporation, which pioneered more than 80 innovative plastic packaging products. In the early 1980's, with the creation of Huntsman Chemical Corporation, Jon Huntsman integrated into the production of polystyrene, plastic resin in the United States and England. Soon thereafter, product lines expanded to include styrene monomer, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene and, through a joint venture with Polycom Huntsman, Inc., the compounding of plastic resins.

Huntsman made two more major acquisitions in 1997, purchasing Texaco's propylene oxide/MTBE business, and Rexene Coporation, a producer of chemicals and performance polymers.