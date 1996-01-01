www.chemicalonline.com

High Pressure Valves, Fittings and Tubes

Source: Haskel International Inc.

These high pressure valves, fittings and tubing offer a comprehensive range in the industry combining simple principles of operation with rugged construction suitable for the most demanding industrial applications
  • Taper seal connections
  • High pressure connections
  • General information
  • Valve features
  • Taper seal valves
  • High pressure valves & fittings
  • Pipe connection valves
  • Medium pressure valves, couplings & adapters
  • Hastily valves
  • High temperature valves
  • Micro control metering valves
  • Relief valves
  • Air operated valves
  • High pressure ball valves
  • High pressure couplings & adapters
  • Straight & reducer couplings
  • Unions/Bulkheads/Caps
  • Elbows/Tees/Crosses/ Line filters/Check valves
  • Thermocouple adapters
  • Safety heads & rupture discs
  • Tooling
  • Tubing & nipples
  • High pressure generators
  • Conversion charts & data

    • Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

