High Pressure Regulator Source: Haskel International Inc.

The HPR-1 Series Regulator is a versatile specialty pressure reducing control valve designed to fulfill a range of needs in instrumentation sample systems and other applications such as semiconductor processing gases

The HPR-1 Series Regulator is a versatile specialty pressure reducing control valve designed to fulfill a range of needs in instrumentation sample systems and other applications such as semiconductor processing gases.

The features of this regulator make it suitable for a wide range of applications controlling pressures at low to moderate flows in gas or liquid service. 316L material is used to facilitate welded connections. Stainless steel caps and adjusting screws prevent atmospheric corrosion and maintain appearance. Enhanced internal body surface finish allows for easier cleaning and potentially less particle contamination in the flow stream.

Three different seat materials, two alternate orifice sizes and six pressure control ranges with stainless steel diaphragms offer the user a spectrum of capabilities for pressure and flow control with inlet pressures up to 6000 psig and standard operating temperatures up to 500°F (260°C).

Some features include: Gas or liquid service Stainless Steel (316L) Adjustable outlet pressure ranges of 10,25, 50, 100, 250 and 500 psig Operating temperatures of 40°F (-40°C) up to 500°F (260°C) 20-micron sinte red inlet filter Bubble-tight shutoff under most conditions Standard Cv flow coefficient of 0.06, optional Cv of 0.025 and 0.2 Inlet pressure 3600 or 6000 psi

Haskel International, Inc., 100 East Graham Place, Burbank, CA 91502. Tel: 818-843-4000. Fax: 818-841-4291.

